Court hears reference against former STDC chief, other accused

KARACHI: The police produced a co-accused before the accountability court in a reference against former managing director of the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation (STDC) Roshan Ali Kanasro and seven other accused, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The jail police produced a co-accused Shahinshah Hussain before the court, while key accused Roshan Kanasro and others were absent in the court hearing.

A counsel of accused Ghulam Murtaza and Abdul Majeed sought exemption of his clients from the court hearing adding that the accused went to Islamabad for bail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) also submitted its report about death of accused Nazeer Ahmed Soomro in the court.

The court issued notices to other accused over their absence from the court proceedings and ordered them to ensure their presence in the court in the next hearing.

The accountability judge adjourned further hearing of the case until October 24.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday rejected pre-arrest bail plea of former managing director STDC Roshan Ali and seven other accused in a case pertaining to alleged corruption.

The high court bench after rejecting the bail pleas summoned a complete record of the reference from the NAB prosecutor and the investigation officer.

Last year, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against the former managing director of the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation pertaining to alleged corruption worth Rs175 million.

Comments

comments