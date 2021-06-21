Court to indict Liaquat Qaimkhani in assets case on June 29

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday has fixed June 29 for the indictment of former director-general Parks, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Liaquat Qaimkhani, assets case.

Former DG Parks Qaimkhani was presented before the court of Syed Asghar Ali by the jail authorities.

At the outset of the hearing, the lawyer of Liaquat Qaimkhani raised objections over the provision of the unclear copy of the charges framed against his client.

Some of the papers are not clear and unreadable, he argued before the court. To, this the Accountability Court ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities to provide a clear copy of the indictment to Qaimkhani.

Later, the hearing was adjourned until June 29 and the accused including Qaimkhani and others were asked to ensure their presence before the court for indictment.

Liaquat Qaimkhani was taken into custody during a raid in the city’s Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PECHS) by a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on charges of awarding fake contracts in his capacity as Director General Parks.

During the raid, the team had also recovered eight luxury cars, bonds and sophisticated arms in large numbers. Gold ornaments, key property documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cufflinks were also seized.

The team had also recovered several files of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from his house and two lockers of six-feet each.

