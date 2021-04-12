Court to indict Senator Abdul Qadir in corruption reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday has decided to indict Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator Abdul Qadir, in the CDA Workers Welfare Board corruption case, ARY News reported.

The court will indict the senator on May 18. AC Judge Azam Khan has directed Qadir along with the co-accused Iftikhar Rahim and others to ensure their court appearance on May 18 for indictment.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in its reference filed in the accountability court has accused the PTI senator of financial irregularities of more than Rs46million.

It merits mention that Abdul Qadir after winning the Senate elections that were held on March 3 as an independent candidate with the support from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) had announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

Comments

comments