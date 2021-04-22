Court informed of theft of solar system equipment in Khairpur

SUKKUR: Sindh High Court’s Sukkur bench has ordered complete restoration of the solar system in Khairpur while hearing a petition, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Khairpur, Administrator and other concerned officials appeared before the court in the case hearing.

DC in his report submitted to the court said that batteries and other equipment of the solar system have been stolen.

“Who is responsible to protect these accessories,” Justice Aftab Gorar questioned. “A report be submitted to the court about the solar system’s theft,” the Judge ordered.

The petitioner, said in his plea to the court, that solar equipment were not installed in most parts of the city except at some places. “An amount of 80 million was released for the project but the solar system was not completely installed,” according to the petition.

The bench also ordered a report about the amount released for the project and adjourned further hearing of the case till May 06.

An incident of theft of solar-powered panels and lights from over 30 poles installed by the Sindh government on the National Highway near Khairpur, reported in November last year.

