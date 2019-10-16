Court extends interim bail of accused named in Salahuddin death case

RAHIM YAR KHAN: A local court on Wednesday extended interim bail of the accused in Salahuddin death case, the suspected ATM thief, who lost his life in police torture, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing, the father of Salahuddin submitted affidavit of pardoning policemen rounded up in the murder of his son.

The court after seeing the affidavit extended the interim bail of the accused till October 22.

The court also ordered to produce mother of Salahuddin, before the court on the same date.

The father of Salahuddin on Tuesday (yesterday) had pardoned the policemen accused of torturing his son to death.

The station house officer (SHO) and two investigation officers of the City-A-Division Police Station were nominated in the murder case of Salahuddin.

SHO Mahmoodul Hassan and investigation officers Sub-Inspector Shafaat Ali and Assistant Sub-Inspector Matloob Hussain were accused of killing Ayubi during interrogation.

Read more: Policemen behind Salahuddin’s death to be punished, Senate panel assured

Sources said, the government had accepted two out of three demands of Afzal, including construction of his village’s road and supply of Sui gas, at earliest.

Salahuddin was arrested when he was recognised by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan in the month of September, after the video of him attempting to steal from the ATM and sticking his tongue out at the camera went viral.

