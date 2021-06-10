Court issues Javed Latif’s release order on submission of surety bonds

LAHORE: A court issued incarcerated PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif’s release order on Thursday, a day after it approved his post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to anti-state remarks.

Additional Sessions Judge Hafeezur Rehman issued the release order after two citizens, named Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Siddiqui, submitted surety bonds on behalf of the lawmaker.

In a four-page bail order, the court ruled that there is no clear charge of treason against the accused in the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against him nor is there any mention of the state institution against whom he allegedly issued a statement.

On Wednesday, the court approved the PML-N leader’s bail subject to submission of two surety bonds worth Rs200,000 each.

Advocate Farhad Ali Shah, who represented the accused, stated before the court that his client is a political worker. A treason case has been filed against PML-N MNA Main Javed Latif on ill-founded accusations, he added.

The applicant, who is a member of the National Assembly, is in jail on judicial remand, the lawyer said, adding the First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on the basis of his statement in a TV show. Aside from two, all sections incorporated in the case are bailable offences, he argued.

He pleaded with the judge to grant his client post-arrest bail and order his release from jail.

