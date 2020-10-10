Court issues proclamation against Salman Shehbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has issued a proclamation against Salman Shehbaz, the son of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in the money laundering case.

Justice Jawadul Hassan initiated the process to declare him a proclaimed offender over his failure to join the trial in the case despite being repeatedly issued summons.

According to the proclamation, the accused has been given the last chance to appear before the court on October 13 to defend charges against him or else he will be declared a proclaimed offender.

Following the court’s order, his proclamations have been put up outside his residences in Pakistan and abroad. The NAB director general is required to present a compliance report in this regard in court.

On Aug 17, the national graft buster filed Rs7 billion money laundering and assets beyond means reference against the Shehbaz family, including his wife Nusrat Shehbaz, sons – Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz – and two daughters, Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali.

