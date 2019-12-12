Court extends judicial remand of Hamza Shahbaz in assets case

LAHORE: An accountability court has extended judicial remand of Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in assets beyond known sources of income, till December 23, reported ARY News on Thursday.

Hamza Shahbaz was could not be produced before the court due to strike of lawyers.

The court while extending the judicial remand of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart for 10 days, ordered to present him before the court again on December 23.

At the last hearing of the case on November 28, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had submitted supplementary reference in the ongoing Ramzan Sugar Mills corruption investigations against the politician in the court.

Read more: Common man lashes out against Hamza Shahbaz during court proceeding

Hamza was handed over copies of the reference and was ordered to submit an answering to the allegations accordingly.

Mahmood and Rafiq had earlier recorded their confessional statements before a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). They confessed to having laundered millions of dollars to Hamza Shahbaz, Salman Shehbaz, and others through telegraphic transfers (TT) from abroad.

It is noteworthy that another alleged frontman of the Sharif family, Mushtaq Cheeni, had also confessed to laundering over Rs600m for Shahbaz Sharif’s sons.

