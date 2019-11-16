Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah till November 30

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Saturday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for 14 days in alleged drugs recovery case, ARY News reported.

Rana Sanauallah was produced before an ANF court under strict security.

The Judge ordered the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to produce the former Punjab law minister in the case hearing on November 30.

Last week, the court had rejected the bail plea of the PML-N leader in the drugs recovery case from his vehicle.

In its two pages judgment, the court said that Rana Sanaullah’s case challan had been submitted and soon his formal trial will begin and at this stage, the suspect could not be granted bail on medical grounds.

Read more: Court reserves verdict in Rana Sanaullah’s bail plea

The court further noted that the suspect’s fresh medical report was not produced before the judiciary. It was said in the judgment that Sanaullah’s counsel presented irrelevant stuff before the court.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted charge-sheet against the PML-N stalwart in July this year, in a case pertaining to the alleged recovery of heroin from his car.

