Court sends Karachi’s hotel firing suspects to jail

KARACHI: A local court on Wednesday sent two suspects, who injured a hotel manager, yesterday in Karachi, to jail on judicial custody, ARY News reported.

Mir Mustafa Rashdi and his brother Athar Rashdi were rounded up by the police, after being named in the FIR by the administration of a hotel, situated in Karachi’s area of Malir.

On the other hand, the hotel administration has not provided Close Circuit Television (CCTV) footage to the investigation wing of the police.

The investigation has not moved forward due to non provision of CCTV footage and unavailability of eye-witnesses of the firing.

Talking to ARY News, yesterday, Dilawar, the Kitchen Manager of the restaurant had said firing incident took place after a tiff with the waiter, as the suspects were drunk.

“Manager, Basheer sustained bullet injury, when he was trying to resolve the issue between the customers and the waiter.”

According to police, the incident took place in Karachi’s area of Malir at around 10:30 pm on Monday night, when a man identified as Mir Mustafa Rashdi along with his brother, Athar Rashdi and guards of the Hur Force, exchanged words with the restaurant manager.

The injured was rushed to a nearby medical facility for the first aid, where his condition is said to be critical.

