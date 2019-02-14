Court orders KMC to pay outstanding dues to K-Electric

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday ordered the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to pay outstanding bill to K-Electric (KE) under the head of power supply, ARY News reported.

In its verdict, the court said the dues of KE had to be paid ‘at all costs’.

The lawyer of the KMC contended before the court that corporation was not being provided with adequate funds to run its affairs. “The provision of electricity is essential for essential, hence funds are also required to the KMC,” he added.

However, the counsel representing the KE said KMC owed outstanding dues of more than Rs 3 billion to the power utility.

He informed the court that KE provide electricity of approx Rs 600.2 million to KMC every month. It was also decided that KMC will pay the current bill on time, however the civic authority didn’t honour its word, he added.

The KE’s lawyer said a single bench of the court had also ordered KMC to pay outstanding amount to the KE, however the metropolitan corporation had filed an appeal against the single-bench order and obtained a stay order.

The SHC bench announced its verdict today and dismissed the appeal of KMC in this regard.

