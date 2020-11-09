Court grants two-day physical remand of PML-N MPA

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday granted two-day physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir in a case pertaining to the violence outside the National Accountability Bureau’s Lahore office during the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in August last, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta ordered that the accused be presented before the court (ATC) on the 11th of November. Earlier, police produced the MPA before the court and sought an extension in his physical remand.

During the course of the hearing, the public prosecutor pleaded with the court to grant the physical remand of the PML-N leader, saying that his custody was required for photogrammetric test.

Earlier on November 8, a court had granted one-day physical remand of PML-N MPA Khawaja Imran Nazir on Sunday, a day after he was arrested in a case pertaining to the violence outside the NAB Lahore office during arrival of Maryam Nawaz.

Duty Judge Hafiz Nafees had ordered that the accused be presented before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the case on Monday without fail. Police had produced the MPA before the court and sought his one-day remand.

Khawaja Imran’s lawyer, however, had opposed the police’s plea to grant remand of his client.

