Court bars Punjab police from arresting Mansha ‘Bomb’

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted interim bail to Malik Mansha Khokhar alias ‘Mansha Bomb’ in a land grabbing case, ARY News reported.

The court has approved the interim bail of Mansha ‘Bomb’ and barred police from arresting Malik Mansha Khokhar till January 21.

Several cases have been registered against the accused in Lahore’s Green Town police station.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mansha Bomb was arrested from the Supreme Court premises soon after he had surfaced there to seek protective bail on October 15, 2018, however, it was reported that he surrendered himself to the top court.

Read more: SC seeks land record of Mansha Bomb from LDA, revenue dept

During the hearing of a case, the Supreme Court was informed that Mansha was a notorious land grabber involved in the encroachment of lands in Lahore’s Johar Town.

The police had been making efforts to arrest him, but he had gone into hiding.

Read More: LHC nullifies house arrest orders for ‘Mansha Bomb’

A police official had told the judges that Mansha and his sons were involved in grabbing lands in Johar Town. Over 70 cases have been registered against the land grabber, he had added.

Comments

comments