Court dismisses Rana Sana’s bail plea in drug case

LAHORE: A special court for Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) on Friday dismissed a bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah in a drug case, reported ARY News.

The court, however, approved the bail of five co-accused, namely Usman, Anwar, Umar Farooq, Rustum Ali and Sibtain.

An Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) prosecutor contended before the court that the former Punjab law minister couldn’t be granted bail on medical grounds as he was getting treatment inside jail.

Sana’s lawyer argued that ANF which is a complainant in the case against his client had become a witness itself.

He recalled former president Asif Ali Zardari was booked in a case similar to the one the PML-N leader has been facing.

The counsel stated that ANF had failed to present any concrete evidence against his client and added that Rana Sana himself was not informed about the reason behind his arrest when he was taken into custody.

He said the PML-N leader had suffered a paralysis attack two months before his arrest and that he has been forced to sleep on a mat in jail. Besides, he is not being provided with the food recommended by his doctors.

The court had earlier on Sept 14 extended the judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah until September 28.

Comments

comments