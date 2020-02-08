LAHORE: A Court for Control of Narcotic Substances in Lahore has dismissed a request by PML-N Punjab president and former law minister Rana Sanaullah to incorporate reported CCTV footage of alleged recovery of drugs from his car as evidence in a case against him.

The judge issued a detailed verdict on an application moved by the accused who sought to make CCTV footage which he said the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) claims to have as part of the drug case.

The court observed that the accused can not ask the force for presenting such evidence.

A spokesperson for the ANF said the force had never made a claim of having CCTV footage of the alleged seizure of drugs from the MNA’s car. He added all relevant evidence has already been provided to the accused as per the law.

Speaking to the media earlier, Rana Sanaullah had said the court won’t proceed with the case and indict him on drug smuggling charges until Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi brings the purported video he claims to have of drugs recovery from his possession to the court.

The lawmaker said the minister had himself stated on the floor of the National Assembly that the video was available, which was also provided to the prime minister. If this is the case, then the video must be submitted to the court to back up the minister’s claim, he added.

He said the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision on his bail plea termed the case political vengeance.

