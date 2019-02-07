Court rejects AG Majeed’s pre-arrest bail plea

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday rejected the plea filed by Abdul Ghani Majeed, son of Omni Group tycoon Anwar Majeed, for bail before arrest, ARY News reported.

The court said hearing for the plea for pre-arrest bail could not be held as the suspect was already arrested.

Abdul Ghani Majeed’s counsellor said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sent his client a call-up notice in Nehr Khayam land allotment case. “The NAB wants to arrest him on the basis of other allegations under the pretext of investigation,” he said.

Read More: NAB issues arrest warrant for Abdul Ghani Majeed

The lawyer said the NAB had no right for arrest and investigation from his client.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday issued arrest warrant for Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The NAB said that Abdul Ghani Majeed had illegally bought a plot in Nehr Khyam area of Clifton, Karachi.

The anti-graft body said the suspect had inflicted loss upon the national exchequer by illegitimately allotting the plot.

A banking court on January 19 had issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on an application filed by Omni Group tycoon Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed seeking post-arrest bail in the fake bank accounts and money laundering case.

The court had directed FIA to submit its response to the bail plea.

Comments

comments