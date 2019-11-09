Court rejects Sanaullah bail plea in drug case  

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab chapter president Rana Sanaullah in a case related to the recovery of drugs from his vehicle, ARY News reported.

In its two pages judgment, the court said that Rana Sanaullah’s case challan has been submitted and soon his formal trial will begin and at this stage, the suspect could not be granted bail on medical grounds.

The court further noted that the suspect’s fresh medical report was not produced before the judiciary. It was said in the judgment that Sanaullah’s counsel presented irrelevant stuff before the court.

Earlier in the day, an anti-narcotics court had reserved its verdict in a plea seeking bail for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah, in a case related to the recovery of drugs from his vehicle.

At the outset of the hearing, Anti-Narcotics Force’s lawyer in his arguments before the court had said, the ANF had no objection over the daily trial of the case and added that a report in this regard should also be kept under consideration along with the CCTV footage.

He had said it is not mandatory to decide about the case or bail in the case on the basis of the video. Rana Sanaullah, the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter had been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force over his alleged links with drug traffickers in Lahore in the month of August.

