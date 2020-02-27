Court declines to issue release orders for Omni Group’s Ghani Majeed

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday withheld a release order for Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed, who has been behind the bars in a multi-billion money laundering scam involving former president Asif Ali Zardari, reported ARY News.

The accountability judge said the accused obtained bail in six cases but he has been named in seven cases.

He needs to secure bail in the last case to pave the way for his release from prison.

An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench had approved the bail of Abdul Ghani Majeed in six National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references on medical grounds.

He has not yet obtained bail in a case pertaining to alleged financial irregularities in the Thatta Water Supply Scheme.

Read More: NAB opposes Ghani Majeed’s acquittal plea

Earlier, on Feb 13, the Islamabad High Court had granted bail to Abdul Ghani Majeed in the fake bank accounts case.

A division bench of the high court comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Anjum heard the bail petition.

The bench ordered Abdul Ghani Majeed to submit 100 million surety bond for bail.

Abdul Ghani Majeed had filed a petition in the high court seeking post-arrest bail on medical grounds.

Read More: SC seeks NAB reply as Omni Group owner wants treatment abroad

The high court bench in its decision said that the bail has been granted for the purpose of medical treatment.

Ghani’s counsel had stated his client was suffering from specific health diseases at the time when the FIA had arrested him.

Comments

comments