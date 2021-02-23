Court reserves verdict on acquittal plea of Uzair Baloch in two cases

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday reserved a verdict on an application filed by kingpin of the infamous Lyari gang war Uzair Baloch seeking his acquittal in two cases.

The ATC reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of both defence and prosecution sides. The two cases were registered at Kalri and Baghdadi police stations under various sections including ones related to murder and attack on police.

Uzair Baloch is facing more than 52 cases and so far acquitted in over five cases by the court. He has been accused of committing 198 murders during the Lyari gang war.

Baloch had been arrested by the Rangers on January 30, 2016.

In April 2017, his custody was handed over to the Pakistan Army after he was accused of espionage. The Army handed him over to the police on April 6, 2020, after three years.

