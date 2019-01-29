Court seeks reply from NAB on Shehbaz’s plea for bail

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a reply on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif seeking bail in two ‘corruption’ cases, ARY News reported.

Sharif is facing inquiries into cases of Ashiana Housing Scheme and Ramzan Sugar Mills. A two-member bench of the LHC had sought record of Shehbaz’s incarceration from director general National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the hearing, the court said Punjab Land Development Authority (PLDA) had the authority to award contracts for Ashiana Housing project. but, Shehbaz Sharif, transferred these powers to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The defence lawyer told the court that PLDC transferred its powers to the LDA in 2014. He claimed that neither an inch of land nor a penny was wasted in the project.

The court adjourned the hearing till Feb 6.

The PML-N leader had filed the plea through his counsels Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez.

“Since I am under treatment for my health condition is not good, therefore the court should release me on bail,” he pleaded to the high court.

Shehbaz Sharif said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had made the case against him on political grounds and in violation of the law.

The NAB had arrested Shehbaz Sharif on October 5 last year under corruption charges in Ashiana Iqbal scandal.

Sharif has also to face pending inquiries about Ramzan Sugar Mills and the assets beyond his means of income.

The PML-N leader was elected as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament recently and has hectic schedule to chair the key parliamentary body.

The leader of the opposition in the National Assembly was recently advised by doctors to resort to complete bed rest after deterioration of his health.

Sharif, according to the medical reports, was suffering from severe backache following which he excused himself to chair the meeting of the parliamentary committee upon the medical advice.

