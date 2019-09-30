Court shifts case against Hafiz Saeed to Lahore from Gujranwala

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday granted a plea of Hafiz Saeed seeking transfer of a case against him from Gujranwala anti-terrorism court to Lahore, ARY News reported.

A bench of the high court today heard petition of Hafiz Saeed, chief of the banned Jamaatud Dawa (JuD).

Saeed in his petition said that he was being kept in a jail in Lahore and was taken to Gujranwala for every hearing of the case in the court.

In view of the security, appearing before the Gujranwala court was not fitting, he pleaded and said that if he was being held in a jail in Lahore, the case should also be shifted to the city.

A lawyer for the government during the hearing said that they had no objection to transfer of the case.

The bench issued the order and wrapped up the petition.

In July, Saeed was arrested in connection with the terrorism financing case while on his way from Lahore to Gujranwala.

Last week, the sanctions committee of the United Nations Security Council had granted permission to Hafiz Saeed, to use his bank account to meet personal expenses.

Pakistan had frozen his bank accounts in compliance with a UNSC resolution.

Comments

comments