Court summons Nawaz, Zardari, Gillani in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad has summoned former president Asif Zardari and ex-prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani on 29th of May in Toshakhana (national depository) case, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a case with the accountability court against the former heads of the state for not depositing luxury vehicles and valuable gifts received from the foreign leaders in the treasury.

NAB sources said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had only paid 15 per cent of the total cost of the cars received as gifts through fake accounts.

Zardari had received expensive cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE as president but did not deposit it in the Tosha Khana, the sources added.

Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani had also received cars as a gift from different foreign leaders as prime ministers and used it themselves instead of depositing them in the treasury.

Read More: NAB approves filing references against two ex-PMs, president

Earlier on January 16, the executive board of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had given approval to series of corruption inquiries and references against two former prime ministers and president including Nawaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gillani and Asif Ali Zardari.

The members of the executive board in a meeting chaired by NAB chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal had approved three references against former premiers, Nawaz Sharif and Yousaf Raza Gillani, and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari over charges of getting luxury vehicles and gifts from Toshakhana (gift depository) trough.

Comments

comments