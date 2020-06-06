ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad has summoned American blogger and writer Cynthia Ritchie in a case pertaining to her allegations against the slain Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Benazir Bhutto, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the session court issued summons for the US blogger Cynthia Ritchie nominated in a case filed by PPP Islamabad chapter president and directed her to appear before the court on 9th of June (Tuesday).

The court also ordered the officials of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing and others to appear before the court on Tuesday.

Read More: Blogger Cynthia Ritchie accuses PPP leader Rehman Malik of rape

Earlier on June 5, the American blogger and writer Cynthia Ritchie had also accused former interior minister Rehman Malik of rape.

In a video posted on her Facebook account, Cynthia Ritchie had claimed that she had been raped by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Rehman Malik in 2011 while he was serving as Pakistan’s interior minister.

The lady had also accused two other PPP leaders, Yousuf Raza Gilani (former PM) and Makhdoom Shahabuddin (former health minister), of ‘manhandling’ her during the 2008-2013 PPP rule.

The blogger had added that she will be “happy to share details” with investigative journalists and that she had already shared the story with people she trusted “in case something happens”.

