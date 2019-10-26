Court to decide maintainability of case against Mustafa Kamal on Nov 06

KARACHI: An accountability court on Saturday heard illegal land allotment reference against former Karachi mayor Mustafa Kamal and others, ARY News reported.

Kamal and co-accused in the case appeared for the case hearing in the court.

After arguments of the lawyers over the maintainability, the judge said that the court will announce its decision on maintainability of the reference on November 06.

The defence counsel in his arguments said that the reference was not based on facts. “A plot of 5000 yards was allotted to hawkers, while the lease of the 6000 yards’ plot was surrendered back to the Karachi Development Authority (KDA),” the lawyer said.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor in his arguments on the maintainability of the reference argued that there were four commercial and 198 small plots in year 1983, while in 1993 all plots were converted into commercial category and in Year 2007 all these plots were converted into a single plot. He argued that the NAB reference against the accused was maintainable.

The accountability bureau, in a reference, has charged Mustafa Kamal of illegally allotting 137 plots on 5,500 acres of land near Sea View. He even gave permission to a private construction firm to construct a multi-storey building in the area, the bureau said.

The land was leased out to hawkers and shopkeepers in 1980, NAB said, adding that it was leased out to a private firm in 2005.

Former Director-General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Iftikhar Qaimkhani, Fazalur Rehman, Mumtaz Haider, Nazir Zardari and others are among the co-accused in the case.

