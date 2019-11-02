Court to indict accused in Mureed Abbas murder case on Nov 07

KARACHI: A local court hearing television anchorperson Mureed Abbas’s murder case, fixed November 07 for indictment of the accused, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police produced key accused Atif Zaman and his brother Adil Zaman in the case hearing before the court today.

The court provided copies of the supplementary challan to the two accused before charges to be framed against them. The court has fixed Nov 07 for indictment of the accused.

Moreover, the owner of the office premises where Mureed Abbas was murdered, has pleaded to the court to issue orders to unseal the office promises, which was sealed after the crime.

The owner of the office pleaded to the court that the police has collected evidence from the crime scene and it is unlawful to keep the premises further sealed.

The court issued notices to the investigation officer and the prosecutor of the case summoned their reply over the matter.

An anti-terrorism court had on Sept 30 dropped terrorism charges in the double murder case of anchorperson Mureed Abbas and his friend Khizar Hayat and sent the case back to a sessions court to conduct trial of accused Atif Zaman on charges of killing his two business partners.

Comments

comments