Court indicts Uzair Baloch, others in Arshad Pappu murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court here on Wednesday framed charges against Lyari gang leader Uzair Baloch and other accused in a case related to the murder of gangster Arshad Pappu.

The ATC judge read out an amended charge-sheet to Uzair Baloch, Shahjahan Baloch, former SHO Chand Niazi, Yousuf and other accused. They denied the charges and opted to contest them.

The court, therefore, issued notices to the investigation officer and witnesses to appear in court to record their statements. The hearing of the case was adjourned until December 14.

During the hearing, the Lyari gang leader demanded that the judge who recorded his confessional statement appear before the ATC to furnish an affidavit and be questioned about his confession.

Baloch told the judge that he is not in jail custody and is being kept at the Mitharam Hostel detention facility. The jail police only bring him for the trial proceedings.

