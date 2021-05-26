Court orders youth to pay woman Rs0.8mn for hurting her feelings

ABU DHABI: A United Arab Emirates (UAE) court has ordered a youth to pay Rs 0.84 million to a woman as compensation for hurting her feelings via text messages.

According to the details, the woman filed a lawsuit against the man for insulting and sending her objectionable messages. In the messages, the man accused her of having a friendship with many people.

She accused the man of insulting her and asked the court for compensation for the damage she suffered.

On the other hand, the man pleaded with the court to reject the case, claiming that the woman was to negotiate the amount of Rs 1.6 million she owed him. He added that a verdict was issued regarding the same.

The Al Ain Court of First Instance convicted the man in the criminal case for insulting the woman, Khaleej Times reported.

The court said that the incident inflicted moral damage, hurting the woman’s feelings and her reputation. It ordered the man to pay her an amount of Dh20,000 in addition to legal fees and charges.

