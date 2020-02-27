Courteney Cox on ‘Friends’ reunion: ‘We’re going to have the best time’

American actress and director Courteney Cox opened up about the reunion of the famed 90s sitcom Friends.

Following the official announcement that the stellar cast comprising of Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer are reuniting for the upcoming HBO Max special, fans have been eagerly waiting for their comeback on screen.

The actress who played Monica Geller on the show told Kevin Nealon that it’s going to be a great reunion.

“So the exciting thing is that we’re all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it’s going to be on HBO Max, and I’m so excited,” she said.

“We’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great. But we really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s gonna be fantastic,” the actress added.

Courteney further said that the reunion is happening after a long time, it seems like it took forever.

“The ideal for me — and we just actually recently did this, and it took forever. I don’t know how many years it was, maybe 15 years — and we finally all got together and had dinner.”

“And when we get together, which is never, it only happened…it just doesn’t happen very often, like twice since we ended the show, it’s just the most fun. We laugh so hard,” she concluded.

