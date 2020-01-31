PESHAWAR: Police on Friday recovered a seven-year-old child and arrested his paternal cousin over his involvement in the abduction bid from Peshawar, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the second-grade student, Kashan, was abducted by his cousin, in the provincial capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province and demanded Rs 700,000 in ransom for his recovery.

The accused, Hasnain, was later arrested after the police carried out a raid as they traced out ransom phone calls to the family.

The law enforcement authority also arrested other accused involved in the abduction bid including a man and four women.

They were shifted to another location for further probe into the incident.

On January 20, Law enforcing authorities (LEAs) foiled an abduction bid in Quetta and recovered a minor girl during a successful raid.

Divulging details of the action, the assistant commissioner of the city said that the girl was abducted from Jaffarabad area of the Balochistan province and the abductors were trying to shift her to Punjab province.

Read More: CCTV footage shows man behind minor girl’s abduction in Karachi

Acting on a tip-off, we intercepted a vehicle and during a thorough search found a culprit accompanying her in the vehicle, he said.

The girl revealed that the accused has abducted her while covering his face and was trying to forcefully shift her to Quetta.

The authorities have taken custody of the accused and further probe is underway to trace his other accomplices. The girl would be handed over to the family.

Comments

comments