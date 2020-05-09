COVID-19: Sindh govt issue heath advisory for public offices

KARACHI: In order to safeguard its employees from novel Coronavirus, the Sindh government on Saturday issued a heath advisory for public offices, ARY News reported.

In the fresh advisory, the government departments have been asked to allow one-third of their staff to attend the office to run the essential services.

A ban has been imposed on the entry of employees above 50 years of age at all the government offices. Wearing face masks is declared obligatory during the office timing.

The advisory asked the employees to refrain from coming into close contact with each other during the office work especially avoiding handshakes.

“In case of suffering from coughs, fever, pain in breathing process and flu-some of the common symptoms of the virus- the employee should avoid visiting the office and stay at home,” it said.

It is compulsory for the departments to disinfect the government offices thrice a week.

Read More: No handshakes in offices as Sindh govt issues advisory for govt employees

Earlier on March 13, Sindh government had issued an advisory for the government employees detailing preventive measures to be taken during their official work.

The advisory had asked the employees to refrain from coming into close contact with each other during the office work especially avoiding handshakes.

Those working in the government offices should try to maintain a one-meter distance with each other and wash their hands at frequent intervals in order to avoid coming in contact with the deadly virus, it had said.

