COVID-19: Bilawal Bhutto directs Sindh govt to prepare for worst scenario

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has directed the Sindh government to prepare itself for the worst scenario while dealing coronavirus pandemic in the province, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

Chairing a meeting on video link to review the provincial government’s measures to tackle the pandemic, Bilawal directed the government to expedite preparations for improving its capacity and capability to deal with the virus.

While seeking support from the federal government, he said that none of the provincial governments could fight against the virus alone.

“We have to fight it out jointly,” said the PPP chairman.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah informed the public that seven members of a single family have been infected in Karachi with COVID-19.

In a video message, the chief minister said that initially, one person from the family had gone out and was infected. The disease then passed on to other members of the family, including a one-year-old boy and six-year-old girl.

He urged the people who were going out to receive ration bags or cash being distributed by the government, to take precautionary measures and practice social distancing.

He also shared that 92 new COVID-19 cases had emerged in the province over the past 24 hours, while 69 people had recovered. One more person had passed away.

He said that 1,380 pilgrims had arrived in Sindh, out of whom 1,108 tested negative. Even so, he said, they were quarantined for 14 days and had gone home yesterday.

