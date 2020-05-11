Cluster of COVID-19 cases traced to single guest at birthday party  

Covid-19 struck a large number of people at a birthday party after a guest attended despite having had cough in Pasadena, California.

A spokesperson for Pasadena said the coughing woman was joking with people at the birthday party as saying, “I may have COVID-19, and lo and behold.” He said “It was selfish behavior that could have been avoided.”

The spokesperson said that investigators were able to confirm five COVID-19 cases traced to the party, all Pasadena residents and added, “We think five or six more party guests who live outside Pasadena may have been infected, because they showed symptoms of the virus.”

The Pasadena public health department said that a “large number” of extended family members and friends were at the party, adding the event took place after the city issued a stay-at-home order in March, FOX 8 News reported.

“This is an example of how good contact tracing can identify disease clusters and tell us more about the spread of disease in our community,” said Dr. Matthew Feaster, an epidemiologist with the department.

