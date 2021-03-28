No death, 282 COVID-19 cases reported in Sindh

KARACHI: In stark contrast to the COVID-19 numbers pouring in from other parts of the country, the Sindh province on Sunday reported 282 fresh cases of the infection with no deaths reported during the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the COVID-19 numbers shared by the Chief Minister in his daily briefing, Murad Ali Shah said that fortunately no death was reported on Sunday as the total number of casualties stood at 4,491 in the province.

The Chief Minister said that 9,140 samples were tested which led to the detection of 282 cases that constituted a three percent current positivity rate.

“So far 3,271,748 tests have been conducted against which 264,888 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.6 percent or 255,769 patients have recovered, including 98 overnight,” the chief minister said.

He said that currently, 4,682 patients were under treatment, of them 4,337 were in home isolation, eight at isolation centers and 283 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 250 patients was stated to be critical, including 38 shifted to ventilators.

Sharing the details, Murad Ali Shah said that out of 282 new cases, 113 have been detected from Karachi.

Giving district-wise statistics, he said 50 cases were reported from district East followed by 24 from South, 16 from Malir 16, 12 from Korangi, seven from Central and four people tested positive from district West.

Pakistan’s COVID-19 numbers

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 57 more lives and 4,767 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 44,447 and the positivity rate stands at 10.44 percent.

A total of 45,656 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 10,066,726 tests have been conducted so far.

