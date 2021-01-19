COVID-19: 1,800 infections, 58 deaths recorded within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 58 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 11,055, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the COVID-19 has claimed 58 more lives and 1,800 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,243 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,341 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 35,485 and the positivity rate stands at 4.92 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 523,011.

A total of 36,513 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 476,471 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 7,442,084 samples have been tested thus far.

