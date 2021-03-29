4,525 Covid cases, 41 deaths reported in 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus has claimed 41 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,256, ARY News reported on Monday.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 41 more lives and 4,525 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 46,663 and the positivity rate stands at 11.2 per cent.

A total of 40,369 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 10,107,095 tests have been conducted so far.

3,055 patients are in critical condition across the country, whereas, 2,268 people recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Overall 598,197 have regained their health from the COVID-19.

