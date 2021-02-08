Pakistan records 1,037 new cases, 59 COVID-19 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 59 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,026, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 59 more lives and 1,037 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,260 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,828 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 31,983 and positivity rate stands at 3.22 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 555,511.

A total of 32,149 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 511,502 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,224,869 samples have been tested thus far.

Comments

comments