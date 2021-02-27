COVID-19: 1,315 new cases, 33 deaths reported in a day

Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 33 more coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,837, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 33 more lives and 1,315 fresh infections were reported.

The total count of active cases is 21,554.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,013 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,538 patients are still in critical condition.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with the fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 578,797.

A total of 39,086 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 544,406 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,912,918 samples have been tested thus far.

