No deaths, 174 fresh COVID-19 cases reported from Sindh   

KARACHI: In a declining trend contrary to nation-wide cases, as many as 174 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Sindh province and no one died during the past 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

“We have tested 6622 samples for the infection in the last 24 hours,” Murad Ali Shah said while giving a daily briefing on the infection.

He said that overall 4479 deaths have been reported from the province so far. “105 more people recovered from COVID-19 in a day,” he said adding that overall 253,835 people have recovered from the infection so far.

Giving a break-up of cases in the province, the chief minister said that out of the total cases reported today, 73 of them were reported from Karachi.

“District east reported 37 cases, Malir 12 cases, South 10 cases, district West nine cases while Korangi and West districts reported three and two cases respectively,” Murad Ali Shah said.

COVID-19 cases in Pakistan

Coronavirus has claimed 20 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 13,863.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 20 more lives and 3,669 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 33,070. The positivity ratio was recorded at 8.43 percent during the past day.

A total of 43,498 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 9,817,491 tests have been conducted so far.

2,423patients are in critical condition across the country, whereas, 1,686 people recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Overall 583,538 have regained their health from the COVID-19.

Comments

comments