82 more COVID-19 cases surface in Gilgit-Baltistan

GILGIT: As many as 82 more cases of novel coronavirus were reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 283 on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

A spokesperson of the provincial heath department said that the people have been put into quarantine after they tested positive for the virus.

He maintained that most of them had contracted the virus from local transmission.

Earlier on March 28, at least eight more cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, taking the provincial tally to 111.

A spokesperson of the provincial information department had said that the hospitals conducted 78 tests for novel coronavirus, of them eight turned positive.

