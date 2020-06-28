COVID-19 cases decline in Islamabad for third day amid smart lockdown

ISLAMABAD: Smart lockdown strategy and strict implementation on SOPs from Islamabad administration have yielded positive results in tackling COVID-19 cases in the federal capital as it reported only 189 cases in the past 24 hours, showing a declining trend for the third consecutive day, ARY NEWS reported.

“We have conducted 3000 virus tests in the past 24 hours,” said the Deputy Commissioner of the capital Hamza Shafqaat.

While sharing a declining trend in cases in the federal capital during the previous two days, the deputy commissioner said that 271 people tested positive for the virus on June 26 as compared to 225 cases on June 27.

“We have strictly implemented SOPs and have imposed fine on citizens and shopkeepers violating the set rules,” he said.

Divulging details of the actions taken against violators, the deputy commissioner said that 618 vehicles were challaned while 58 vehicles were impounded.

“Fines of upto Rs 182,000 have been imposed on the violators and 102 hotels and 456 shops were sealed during the process,” he said.

He said that 107 people were apprehended and 24 cases registered against them. “We also imposed fines of Rs 1 million against hoarders during the pandemic,” the deputy commissioner said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad administration on Sunday de-sealed the two sub-sectors of Sector G-9 and Karachi Company commercial area, which had been sealed after a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

As per a notification issued by the Islamabad administration late on Saturday, the sub-sectors including G-9/2 and G-9/3 and Karachi Company will be unsealed on June 28.

Smart lockdown is being lifted from the localities after a detailed survey, ground surveillance, and testing of suspected patients, the notification read.

However, the de-sealed areas will remain under strict supervision and section 144 would remain enforced there.

