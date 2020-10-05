KARACHI: Number of cases infected with COVID-19 in Karachi have surged due to which the administration across districts has cracked down against those violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported on Monday.

The district administration has moved against restaurants, marriage halls, markets and shops found violating SOPs. Depending on the extent of violations the businesses have either been warned, fined or even sealed.

The crackdown by the city administration, since Sept 30, came in order to curb the reemergence of COVID-19 numbers and it is parallel to the micro-smart lockdown imposed by the government in particular zones, areas where the number of cases has risen.

According to the data released by the commissioner office, of the past four days, 32 marriage halls have been warned to watch their violations, while five have been penalized with a fine. The authorities have even sealed nine marriage halls for utter disregard of SOPs.

On the other hand, the administration across the districts in Karachi have left warnings for 189 restaurants on the violation of SOPs, while it has fined 38 restaurants. The same way the restaurants, about 165 of them, for their utter disregard of laid out SOPs, have been sealed by the authorities.

Moreover, the number of shops not following the SOPs have also suffered the wrath of authorities as three shops have been sealed while two have been heavily fined.

READ: 644 new coronavirus cases push Pakistan’s tally to 315,260

According to the break-up of the actions taken against the number of businesses across Karachi, the South district administration fined five marriage halls and 14 restaurants while it sealed 43 restaurants and three shops.

In the East district, 29 restaurants were sealed while six restaurants and two shops were penalized.

The same way District West crackdown saw seven restaurants sealed while four, found in violation, were fined.

Two marriage halls and 37 restaurants were sealed District Central while 14 restaurants were left with a warning.

In the Malir district, 29 restaurants were sealed and 19 warned following the crackdown while in the adjacent Korangi district the administration 20 restaurants were sealed and eight were fined, the administration confirmed.

It is key to note that in the past 24 hours alone, there have been 252 new COVID-19 cases out of 7993 people tested, while two people died due to the virus the same day (Monday).

At present, according to the official numbers stated by Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, there are 4608 patients under treatment for COVID-19 out of which 166 belong to Karachi.

Comments

comments