PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government is still undecided regarding the closure of educational institutes after the NCOC has decided to shut down schools in some parts of the country besides allowing 50 percent attendance in others owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai is mulling over the option to refrain from a complete closure of schools.

Sources having knowledge of the decision-making process in the province said that proposal to bring down the attendance at 50 percent in the schools is currently under consideration owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier in the day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced the closure of schools in seven Punjab cities from coming Monday (March 15) until March 28 after a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood while addressing a press conference flanked by SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan following a crucial meeting of the NCOC summoned to review the coronavirus situation.

“Schools in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Gujrat will remain close until March 28.”

Shafqat Mahmood said that the ban will not be applicable to schools that are already conducting the examinations. “The educational activities will continue in other parts of the province with 50 per cent attendance of the students,” the minister said.

The minister declaring the situation in Sindh and Balochistan almost satisfactory said that educational institutions will continue their activities with 50 per cent of the attendance.

Comments

comments