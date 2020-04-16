Web Analytics
Covid-19 cases in KP rise to 993, death toll jumps to 45

KP Coronavirus Cases

PESHAWAR: 58 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, pushing the provincial tally to 993, according to the KP health department.

It said the contagion claimed three more lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths in the province to 45.

The department said 205 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

Read More: No coronavirus case reported from AJK, announces PM Raja Farooq Haider

KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra in a tweet said: “Note that we are synchronising and aligning data on a daily basis, and this may create perceived discrepancies in total numbers on cases, deaths and testing. Also, since we only report once official reports are in, deaths reporting may be delayed by up to a day.”

