Manchester reports 21,331 new COVID-19 cases, 241 fatalities in one day

MANCHESTER: Cases of COVID-19 in Manchester have surged ‘exponentially’ as the second wave of the global pandemic reclaimed its dread in England with 21,331 people testing positive in just less than a day on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The global pandemic has claimed in a period of 24 hours about 241 deaths in which marks the highest fatality score after June, the month when the first wave of COVID-19 outbreak in Great Britain spiked.

According to the media, Britain’s government and local leaders in the northern region of Greater Manchester have failed to reach agreement on imposing stricter restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19.

READ: UK plans COVID-19 trials that deliberately infect volunteers

Britain is undergoing a second wave of the virus, recording 21,331 new cases and 241 deaths on Tuesday, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson is resisting pressure for a second national lockdown and is instead pursuing a strategy of imposing tighter restrictions in virus hotspots.

The plan has provoked resistance from leaders in the north of England, where the worst of the latest outbreaks are concentrated.

Comments

comments