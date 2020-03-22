COVID-19 cases plateau owing to self-quarantine: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: The Sindh government’s measures to contain further spread of coronavirus seems to be bearing fruit as Murtaza Wahab, the provincial government’s spokesperson, said on Sunday a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases has seemingly stopped because of people going into self-isolation and closure of public places.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, he said: “Decisions made by #SindhGovt asking people to self quarantine or isolate as well as closing down restaurants, malls & other places shows that the sudden spike in figures seems to have stopped & there is a plateau.”

“Just imagine how effective will it be once we all fully quarantine.”

Earlier in the day, Dr Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Miniter on Health, said there are a total of 5,650 suspected cases of COVID-19 across the country with 646 coronavirus positive, adding as many as 112 patients tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours with Sindh reporting the highest number of 292 cases so far.

152 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Punjab, 104 in Balochistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 55 in Gilgit Baltistan, 11 in Islamabad and one Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the SAPM said.

