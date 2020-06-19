49 more die, 2,894 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday said that as many as 49 more people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,013 in the province, ARY News reported.

In his daily briefing, CM Murad Ali Shah said that 2,894 new cases of coronavirus have been detected through 13,662 tests.

He maintained that Sindh’s tally of coronavirus cases has jumped to 65,163 after the 2,849 new infections were detected.

The chief minister said a total of 31,425 COVID-19 patients are under treatment, of them, 29,818 are in home isolation and 64 at the isolation centres.

1691 more people recuperated from the disease and discharged to their respective homes as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has reached 23,725, CM Murad added.

He maintained that 673 patients are in critical condition, of them 113 are on ventilators.

Earlier on June 18, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said 48 more people had died of the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours – the highest number of fatalities in the province since the outbreak of the virus.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation, he had said the number of people who had succumbed to the virus in Sindh had soared to 964. 2,286 new cases of the coronavirus had emerged, raising the provincial tally to 62,269, he had added.

