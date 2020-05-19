COVID-19: Chinese military medical team visits NCOC

ISLAMABAD: A 10-member Chinese military medical team headed by Major General Huang Qingzhen visited the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) here on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The team was briefed about Pakistan’s efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, the future course of action including emergency response measures.

The NCOC officials thanked the visiting delegation for sharing their expertise and valuable input. They also thanked the visiting delegation for all-out support extended by China in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Chinese medical team shared their experiences of early identification, early isolation which helped China to contain the pandemic.

The visiting delegation appreciated NCOC for steering the National COVID effort with a scientific approach as per health experts’ advice.

It is pertinent to mention that Chinese military medical team is on an official visit to Pakistan having various specialists including Disease control, pulmonologists, ICU, infectious disease and control, testing and nursing experts.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has jumped to 43,966 with 1,841 new cases reported during the past 24 hours.

Overall 15,976 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 17,241 in Sindh, 6,230 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,820 in Balochistan, 550 in Gilgit Baltistan, 1,034 in Islamabad and 115 in Azad Kashmir, said the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC),

30,538 patients are still under treatment at the hospitals while 12,480 patients have so far recovered from the virus.

