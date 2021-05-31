COVID-19 claims 19 more lives in Sindh

KARACHI: At least 19 more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial death toll to 5,039, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said 914 more people were diagnosed with the COVID-19 during the same period in the province.

“913 new cases emerged when 15,916 tests were conducted,” he added.

Murad Ali Shah further said that overall 287,728 patients have recovered in the province, including 684 overnight.

According to the statement, out of 914 new cases, 508 have been detected from Karachi, including 226 from East, 60 South, 158 Central, 13 Malir, 38 Korangi and 13 West.

Pakistan Covid cases

As many as 2,117 new cases of the coronavirus (Covid-19) detected over the previous 24 hours took the country’s caseload to 921,053.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the death toll climbed to 20,779 after 43 more people succumbed to the disease.

A total of 52,223 samples were tested, out of which 2,117 turned out to be positive. The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 4.05%, the NCOC said.

1,919 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 841,241. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care has come down to 3,947.

