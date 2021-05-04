COVID-19 claims nine more lives in Sindh, infects 1122 others

KARACHI: The Sindh province on Tuesday reported 1122 COVID-19 cases in a day with nine more patients succumbing to death, lifting the death toll to 4,687, ARY News reported.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

CM Murad said that 15,297 samples were tested which detected 1122 cases. He added that 266,388 patients have recovered, including 612 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 15,247 patients were under treatment, of them 14,620 were in home isolation, 7 at isolation centers and 620 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 584 patients was stated to be critical, including 44 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1122 new cases, 427 have been detected from Karachi, including 211 from East, 112 South, 15 Malir, 12 Korangi, 58 Central, and 19 West.

The novel coronavirus has claimed 161 more lives across Pakistan over the previous 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 18,310.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 3,377 new infections emerged when 37,587 samples were tested during the same period. The positivity rate of new cases was recorded at 8.98%, the NCOC said.

The countrywide tally of confirmed cases currently stands at 837,523 with the addition of 3,377 new cases. Thus far, 733,062 patients have recuperated from the disease with 5,018 in the past 24 hours.

The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care across the country has witnessed a minor drop and currently recorded at 5,326.

