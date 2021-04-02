COVID-19 claims two more lives, infects 256 in Sindh

KARACHI: The novel coronavirus claimed two more lives in Sindh overnight, lifting the death toll to 4,506 whereas 256 new infections emerged.

According to a statement issued by the CM House, 9,050 samples were tested, out of which 256 or 2.8 per cent turned out to be positive, taking the provincial tally to 266,172.

Also Read: Intercity public transport to operate at 50% capacity in Sindh

A total 256,479 patients have recovered, including 95 overnight. Currently, 5,187 patients are under treatment, of them 4,897 are in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 282 at different hospitals.

The condition of 258 patients is stated to be critical, including 33 put on ventilators. Out of 256 new cases, 99 were detected in Karachi, including 49 in East district, 25 South district, 11 each in Korangi and Malir, four each in Central and West district.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presided over a session of the provincial task force on Covid-19 to review the virus situation.

Also Read: Sindh writes to CanSino for procurement of 10m vaccine doses

He said that the provincial government doesn’t want a complete lockdown but a ban on inter-provincial transport for at least two weeks to stop the transmission of the UK variant from Covid-19 hotspots in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Sindh.

“We can not unilaterally shut inter-provincial transport. This should be a national decision,” Murad said.

Comments

comments